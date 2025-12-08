Sarasota veteran surprised with full holiday home makeover from FPL and local nonprofit

The Brief A Sarasota Army veteran and single father received a surprise holiday home transformation from FPL and the Dennis V. Cooper Foundation. Coworkers nominated him for the makeover, which included lights, décor, and gifts for his two sons. The family also received a $3,500 gift card to help with expenses.



Florida Power & Light (FPL) teamed up with a Sarasota-Manatee nonprofit to deliver a holiday surprise to Army veteran Doug Mason, a single dad of two young boys.

Mason was nominated by his coworkers at Precision Overhead Garage Door Service, who describe him as humble, hardworking, and deeply devoted to his kids.

"Doug is an unbelievably humble human being. He's a great guy," said Coworker Gaetano Castiglione.

While Mason believed he was headed out for a golf outing, FPL crews, including several veteran employees, spent hours decorating his home with energy-efficient lights and holiday displays. The setup even included a military-themed inflatable as a nod to Mason’s service.

The Dennis V. Cooper Foundation, based in Sarasota and Manatee counties, presented the family with a $3,500 gift card to help with bills. Neighbors, county leadership, and Mason’s coworkers gathered outside the home for the big reveal.

When Mason and his sons, Zane and Zander, arrived, they were met with cheers, lights, gifts and emotional thanks for his service.

READ: $162K USDA grant doubles AI-powered agricultural research conducted by New College of Florida students

What they're saying:

"As a retired military veteran, I understand what he's going through, just beautiful," said Manatee County Administrator, Charlie Bishop.

Why you should care:

The annual FPL holiday program has honored community heroes for nearly two decades. For Mason, the surprise brought emotional support and practical help during the holiday season and highlighted the impact that coworkers, nonprofits, and utility crews can make when they come together.

"It is one of the best events we do all year round," said Devaney Iglesias, FPL.

What's next:

FPL plans to continue the program next year, surprising another local hero during the holidays.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube