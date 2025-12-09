20-time felon arrested for trafficking cocaine out of Sarasota home: SPD

The Brief A 20-time felon was arrested for trafficking cocaine out of a Sarasota home on Thursday, according to the Sarasota Police Department. The investigation began after people started reporting illegal sales happening at the home at 514 N Lime Ave.



A 20-time convicted felon is back behind bars after Sarasota detectives discovered he was selling cocaine out of his home.

Sarasota Police Department SWAT and Strategic Intelligence Unit (SIU) detectives went to the home of Antrone Thomas, 46, on Thursday where they executed a search warrant.

Inside they found a pot commonly used to make crack cocaine and nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine.

What they found

$25,045 in cash

79.4 grams of marijuana

100.5 grams of rock cocaine

775.5 grams of cocaine in liquid form

The investigation began after people started reporting illegal sales happening at the home at 514 N Lime Ave.

Charges

Trafficking in cocaine

Manufacturing cocaine

Own/Rent a structure known to traffic drugs

Tampering with evidence

Possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

