20-time felon arrested for trafficking cocaine out of Sarasota home: SPD
TAMPA - A 20-time convicted felon is back behind bars after Sarasota detectives discovered he was selling cocaine out of his home.
Sarasota Police Department SWAT and Strategic Intelligence Unit (SIU) detectives went to the home of Antrone Thomas, 46, on Thursday where they executed a search warrant.
Inside they found a pot commonly used to make crack cocaine and nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine.
What they found
- $25,045 in cash
- 79.4 grams of marijuana
- 100.5 grams of rock cocaine
- 775.5 grams of cocaine in liquid form
The investigation began after people started reporting illegal sales happening at the home at 514 N Lime Ave.
Charges
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Manufacturing cocaine
- Own/Rent a structure known to traffic drugs
- Tampering with evidence
- Possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.
