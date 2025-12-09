Crash involving ambulance hospitalizes several people: PCSO

The Brief A crash involving an ambulance in Winter Haven hospitalized several people on Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Both ambulance crew members, their patient and the driver of the other vehicle involved were taken to the hospital. US 27 southbound was closed for five hours, but it is now back open.



A Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning that injured several people at the intersection of US 27 and Lucerne Park Road.

Both ambulance crew members, their patient and the driver of the other vehicle involved were taken to the hospital, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

The ambulance was heading to Winter Haven Hospital with a patient on a gurney in the back.

The ambulance driver, Eryn Orduna, was approaching a red light at a slow speed when a black Ford F450 pulling a trailer crashed into the ambulence.

The driver of the Ford F450, Yandy Baez, was taken to the hospital after the crash.

Paramedic John Parris, who was attending to the patient in the back of the ambulance, was thrown from his seat during the crash and sustained serious injuries.

The ambulance patient and Parris were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

US 27 southbound was closed for five hours, but it is now back open.

What's next:

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

