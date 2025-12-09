CAIR vows legal action as Florida follows Texas in targeting the organization

The Brief CAIR says it will challenge Governor Ron DeSantis in court after he labeled the group a foreign terrorist organization. DeSantis claims CAIR is associated with people convicted of providing support to foreign terrorist organizations. Critics argue similar actions in Texas and Florida are political efforts to stoke fear and chill free speech.



CAIR has already filed a lawsuit in Texas over a similar move by Governor Greg Abbott last month. Now the nonprofit is telling Governor DeSantis to expect the same.

On Monday, Governor DeSantis announced he was officially designating the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a foreign terrorist organization and directing Florida agencies to "undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by the group, including denying privileges or resources". He claimed individuals associated with CAIR have been convicted of providing support to foreign terrorist organizations.

What they're saying:

CAIR argues the actions in Texas and Florida are political stunts designed to stoke bias and punish those who criticize Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

"The governor is attempting to punish the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization simply because he disagrees with its protected first amendment rights to criticize a foreign state that is conducting genocide," said Mustafaa Carroll, Executive Director of CAIR DFW.

CAIR was created in 1994 to challenge stereotypes against Islam and Muslims . The organization has denied ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and says it "unequivocally condemns all acts of terror."

"You know that CAIR has condemned Hamas attacks. You know that CAIR has spent 31 years fighting terrorism and bigotry. You know that the terrorist boogeyman you invoke is nothing more than a tirelessly formulated playbook to stoke fear of Muslims," said Marium Uddin, Muslim Legal Defense Fund.

What's next:

Governor DeSantis also tweeted Monday night that FL lawmakers are crafting legislation to "stop the creep of sharia law".

While he didn't elaborate on what that might look like, state lawmakers may attempt to impose new restrictions and punishments against members of groups designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

A bill introduced at the start of the year that would impose heightened criminal penalties and property forfeiture on FTOs, among other groups, stalled in the house.

In Texas, Governor Abbott said his designation would prevent CAIR from purchasing or acquiring land.

Abbott has repeatedly tried to block a planned residential development in North Texas once known as Epic City from moving forward. He claims the developers, who are affiliated with a large regional mosque, are trying to impose sharia law.

Developers have called the accusation baseless.

A Department of Justice investigation into EPIC City was closed in June after investigators found no evidence of Fair Housing Act violations and an attempt to discriminate against non-Muslims.

The project is still facing ongoing state investigations.

Big picture view:

Only the US State Department can issue a federal foreign terrorist organization designation, which carries legal consequences. Experts say state-level actions like those in Texas and Florida could still have a chilling effect on free speech.

"There can be, as a result of this designation, all manner of investigations and inquiries and subpoenas in the name of enforcing these laws that I think will draw litigation back from CAIR where they say 'this isn't fair' and 'we have a First Amendment right to speak our minds,'" said legal analyst David Coale explained to Fox 5 Dallas.

