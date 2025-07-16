Englewood’s Sue Parsons Zipay who played professional baseball for the 'Rockford Peaches' dies

The Brief Former ‘Rockford Peach’ baseball player Sue Parsons Zipay passed away on Monday evening, according to the All American Girls Professional Baseball League. Zipay played professional baseball after high school and appeared in the 1992 Penny Marshall movie ‘A League of Their Own’. Zipay moved to Florida in 1987 and co-owned the Englewood Tennis Club with her son.



Former ‘Rockford Peach’ and Englewood resident Sue Parsons Zipay passed away on Monday evening.

According to the All American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association, Zipay moved to Florida in 1987 and lived in Englewood, where she and her son have co-owned the Englewood Tennis Club since 1989.

The backstory:

Zipay, who was born and raised in Massachusetts, played professional baseball after high school for the ‘Rockford Peaches’, which was part of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League.

She also appeared in the 1992 Penny Marshall movie ‘A League of Their Own’.

BENTONVILLE, AR - MAY 07: Original players in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League Gina Chirpie Casey, Shirley Burkovich, Betty Christian, Suzanne Parsons, Maybelle Blair and Dolly Dolly Niemiec attend "A League of Their Own" 25th Anni Expand

Zipay was recognized by and became a part of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1988, along with all of the AAGBL players.

In the 1970s, Zipay began playing tennis and achieved New England and national rankings in the 40+ division.

For over 50 years, she has been involved in all aspects of tennis, from teaching to organizing leagues and tournaments.

BENTONVILLE, AR - MAY 07: Original baseball player for the Rockford Peaches Suzanne Parsons attends "A League of Their Own" 25th Anniversary Game at the 3rd Annual Bentonville Film Festival on May 7, 2017 in Bentonville, Arkansas. (Photo by Vivien Ki Expand

The All American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association noted that Zipay most recently established the American Girls Baseball organization (AGB), which has been providing girls and women with an opportunity to play baseball.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the league stated, "She has been passionate about seeing women getting the chance to play professional baseball again. The 2025 AGB All-American Women’s Baseball Classic Tournament is coming up in a few weeks in Durham, NC, from August 1-August 3. The games will be played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Thank you, Sue, for dreaming and helping make girls' and women’s baseball a reality again."