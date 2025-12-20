Man arrested in connection with 2 armed bank robberies in Clearwater, state attorney says

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The backstory:

Shannon Luster, 49, of Largo, is accused of robbing the first bank on Nov. 5, and the second, a Wells Fargo located at 639 South Fort Harrison Avenue, on Dec. 9.

Investigators say Luster disguised himself with a hat and sunglasses during the robberies. He hid his gun in a laptop bag and left both scenes on an e-bike.

Authorities said Luster entered the banks, pointed a gun at employees, and demanded to be taken to the cash tills, where he allegedly stole thousands of dollars.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Clearwater Police Department identified Luster as the suspect during the investigation.

Law enforcement found a gun and laptop bag in a dumpster near Luster’s home. The e-bike, clothing believed to be worn during the robberies and some of the stolen cash were also recovered.