Epic Universe: Universal Orlando shares new renderings, ride info for its new theme park

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to make waves in theme park entertainment with its latest game-changing project, Epic Universe.

Officials provided new photo renderings Tuesday, giving Universal fans a first official look at the park and the rides it will feature.

When is Epic Universe opening?

The highly-anticipated theme park is slated to open in 2025, joining the award-winning resort's three other parks, Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios and Volcano Bay.

The cutting-edge theme park is poised to offer an unparalleled level of immersion and innovation, transporting visitors to expansive worlds boasting more than 50 awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment showcases, dining venues, and shopping experiences.

What worlds will be part of Epic Universe?

Epic Universe will comprise of five different worlds.

Celestial Park

The heart of Epic Universe is known as Celestial Park. It will be the first world guests will encounter at the new theme park as they walk through its Emerald Gate. Celestial Park will serve as the gateway to Epic Universe's four other worlds.

Celestial Park Overlook at Universal Epic Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)

It will also be the home to the rides Constellation Carousel, Starfall Racers, and Astronomica. Guests will also find "breath-taking" restaurants such as Atlantic and The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant to grab a bite to eat, along with multiple shopping opportunities.

Super Nintendo World

Fans will experience video game nostalgia as they "enter the iconic green pipe and discover a new way to play as they step into the worlds of beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong."

Universal Epic Universe – SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ Portal (Universal Orlando Resort)

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Guests are set to uncover a unique chapter of the wizarding universe in an entirely novel environment, fusing 1920s wizarding Paris featured in Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Parkgoers will have the opportunity to glide with dragons through a lively world infused with Viking adventures, all rooted in the widely beloved How to Train Your Dragon film series.

Universal Epic Universe – How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Portal (Universal Orlando Resort)

Dark Universe

It will showcase a spectrum of elements, spanning from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's experiments to the mysterious landscapes where myth and mystery converge, offering a realm where monsters freely roam.

Universal Epic Universe – Dark Universe Portal (Universal Orlando Resort)

What rides will be a part of Epic Universe?

In a news release, Universal Orlando said guests will get to experience the following rides while exploring Celestial Park:

Starfall Racers

Starfall Racers will be Epic Universe's most "thrilling coaster experience," according to theme park officials.

Universal Epic Universe – Celestial Park – Starfall Racers (Universal Orlando Resort)

The dual-launch racing coaster will send guests "rocketing through the skies aboard comets in a race to see who’s the fastest of them all."

The ride will reach speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track.

Constellation Carousel

The Constellation Carousel will stand as the majestic focal point of Celestial Park. Adventurers of every age will embark on a whimsical journey aboard constellations, that will glide forward and backward, while executing 360-degree rotations – all set against the backdrop of the Milky Way in a mesmerizing dance of music and starlight.

Universal Epic Universe – Celestial Park – Constellation Carousel (Universal Orlando Resort)

Astronomica

Astronomica will be Epic Universe's interactive wet-play area that will double as an enormous compass rose to the multiple wonders of the park.

It will feature crystal blue fountains that spring to life and dance around guests.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The front gate of Universal Epic Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)

What hotel will be located inside Epic Universe?

Epic Universe will feature a 500-room hotel on its property called Universal Helios Grand Hotel. Named after the God of the Sun, Helios will provide its guest with "one-of-a-kind views and its very own dedicated entrance into the theme park," officials said in a news release.

The full-service hotel will feature celestial patterns and intricate constellation details in its decor, creating an ambiance that exudes a casual yet elegant Mediterranean-inspired vibe.

The hotel will be walking distance from Epic Universe and feature an exclusive entrance into Celestial Park.

Where is Universal’s Epic Universe going to be?

Epic Universe will be located a few miles away from Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

The official address is 4700 E Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

Instead of parking at Universal Orlando's main parking garage and accessing the park through Universal CityWalk, guests will be able to drive directly to Epic Universe.

Complimentary transportation connecting the entire Universal Orlando Resort destination will also be provided.