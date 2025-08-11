Erin likely to become first Atlantic hurricane of 2025

The Brief Invest 97L will likely become Hurricane Erin, the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Invest 97L is thousands of miles away, and it is too early to determine its path. The National Hurricane Center gives 97L a 70% chance of developing over the next two days and a 90% chance of developing over the next week.



FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg is watching Invest 97L, which he says will likely become the first hurricane of the 2025 hurricane season – Erin.

Osterberg stresses that it is thousands of miles away.

He says by Friday, which is five days away, the system will still be out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of developing over the next two days and a 90% chance of developing over the next week.

The NHC says even if a tropical depression does not form over the next day or so, environmental conditions appear favorable for later development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form by the middle to latter portion of this week while moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the free FOX Local News app for Live SkyTower Radar, forecast videos, and more weather coverage

According to Osterberg, some initial models indicate that the system will take a northern turn in the Atlantic, but that’s something to wait and watch.

"There’s nobody out there, I don’t care who you follow on social media, that can tell you where this is going to go because it’s thousands of miles away," Osterberg stated.

In the meantime, Osterberg says Monday will be hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms and temperatures in the low 90s.