Spring Hill assisted living resident seriously injured in fire: Firefighters

A resident at a Spring Hill assisted living facility was seriously hurt after a fire inside one of its buildings Friday evening.

What we know:

The Hernando County Fire Rescue said crews responded just before 7:30 p.m. to Elevated Estates assisting living facility, which is located at 829 Cessna Drive.

Once they arrived, firefighters said they found smoke coming from a single-story building. A victim who sustained burn injuries and smoke inhalation was found inside and treated by paramedics while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The victim was flown to a local trauma and burn center in serious condition, according to officials. A total of 10 residents were evacuated from the building and are expected to return to their rooms once HCFR's investigation is complete.

No other injuries were reported by crews.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.