Evan Longoria jersey retirement brings late Don Zimmer's family to the field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay Rays legend Evan Longoria will permanently take his place among franchise icons Sunday when the team officially retires his No. 3 jersey at Tropicana Field.
Tampa Bay Rays honor legend
What we know:
Longoria will step onto the turf to see his number raised to the rafters. Joining him by his side is his 95-year-old friend, Soot Zimmer.
"Baseball's been our life, our whole life," Zimmer said.
She shares a deep, long-standing bond with the former third baseman.
Don Zimmer mentorship history
The backstory:
Her high school sweetheart, former coach and manager Don Zimmer, died in 2014 after 60 years of marriage. He served as a crucial mentor when Longoria debuted in 2008.
"He's my friend from way back," she said, "because I'm an old lady."
Tom Zimmer, a baseball scout and Don's son, described the relationship as a grandfather teaching a grandson how to be a ballplayer at the Big League level.
Baseball memorabilia filling home
Dig deeper:
Soot Zimmer, whose nickname comes from a German word meaning sweetie, provided a steady, calming presence at team functions for decades. Her home is completely packed with enough sports treasures to make any fan's head spin.
"I've got a scrapbook for every year that Don played," she said.
The collection includes autographed bats from the 1959 Dodgers, awards, lifetime passes and a fruit bowl filled with game-used baseballs. Her husband received his Rays Hall of Fame jacket in 2023, and she continues to display the honor proudly in the house they shared.
"[It was] very nice that I [got] invited with Don gone to these different affairs," she said. "He's a class person, and he deserves what he's getting."
Future plans for Sunday
What's next:
On Sunday, one of her prized possessions will carry even deeper meaning. She has a wine bottle inscribed by the franchise legend himself. The bottle reads, "Zim, I can't express how much you have given me and how much I have learned. Best wishes, Evan Longoria."
"I think that's precious," Zimmer said.
She plans to offer her baseball grandson one final piece of advice: "Enjoy life," she said, "And go to a ball game once in a while."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered during an interview with Soot Zimmer. It also includes details about Evan Longoria's jersey retirement ceremony.