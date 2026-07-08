Evan Longoria jersey retirement brings late Don Zimmer's family to the field

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays will retire the jersey of franchise legend Evan Longoria during a special Sunday ceremony at Tropicana Field. Soot Zimmer, the 95-year-old widow of baseball icon Don Zimmer, will join her longtime friend on the field. Zimmer's home remains filled with historic memorabilia celebrating her late husband's career and her deep bond with the team.



Tampa Bay Rays legend Evan Longoria will permanently take his place among franchise icons Sunday when the team officially retires his No. 3 jersey at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay Rays honor legend

What we know:

Longoria will step onto the turf to see his number raised to the rafters. Joining him by his side is his 95-year-old friend, Soot Zimmer.

"Baseball's been our life, our whole life," Zimmer said.

She shares a deep, long-standing bond with the former third baseman.

Don Zimmer mentorship history

The backstory:

Her high school sweetheart, former coach and manager Don Zimmer, died in 2014 after 60 years of marriage. He served as a crucial mentor when Longoria debuted in 2008.

"He's my friend from way back," she said, "because I'm an old lady."

Tom Zimmer, a baseball scout and Don's son, described the relationship as a grandfather teaching a grandson how to be a ballplayer at the Big League level.

Baseball memorabilia filling home

Dig deeper:

Soot Zimmer, whose nickname comes from a German word meaning sweetie, provided a steady, calming presence at team functions for decades. Her home is completely packed with enough sports treasures to make any fan's head spin.

"I've got a scrapbook for every year that Don played," she said.

The collection includes autographed bats from the 1959 Dodgers, awards, lifetime passes and a fruit bowl filled with game-used baseballs. Her husband received his Rays Hall of Fame jacket in 2023, and she continues to display the honor proudly in the house they shared.

"[It was] very nice that I [got] invited with Don gone to these different affairs," she said. "He's a class person, and he deserves what he's getting."

Future plans for Sunday

What's next:

On Sunday, one of her prized possessions will carry even deeper meaning. She has a wine bottle inscribed by the franchise legend himself. The bottle reads, "Zim, I can't express how much you have given me and how much I have learned. Best wishes, Evan Longoria."

"I think that's precious," Zimmer said.

She plans to offer her baseball grandson one final piece of advice: "Enjoy life," she said, "And go to a ball game once in a while."