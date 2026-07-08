'You wanna get hit?' Tourist arrested trying to fly home after Davenport resort rampage

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The Brief A Wisconsin woman trying to catch a flight home was arrested at the airport after deputies say she intentionally used a vehicle to ram a resort security guard on the Fourth of July. Investigators said the suspect sped through security gates at a Davenport vacation destination after refusing to show identification, later pinning the worker between two vehicles. The traveler faces multiple felony counts following the holiday confrontation, which local officials noted stemmed from a refusal to follow basic entry rules.



A Wisconsin traveler trying to board a flight home was arrested after deputies said she intentionally rammed a Davenport security guard with a vehicle on the Fourth of July.

Davenport resort confrontation

What we know:

A guard at the Windsor Island Resort told the Polk County Sheriff's Office that 32-year-old Tayquanna Butler tried to enter the property in a gray Chrysler Pacifica. The worker said he informed Butler she needed to be on an approved list or present identification to pass. Butler reportedly asked, "What are you going to do if I drive through?" before speeding past the entry gates toward Lana Avenue.

The security guard said he followed Butler in a patrol car and repeated his request for identification. Investigators said Butler claimed she was renting an Airbnb, told the guard he was "doing too much," and twice asked, "You wanna get hit?". Butler then drove into the guard, pinning him between her vehicle and his patrol car before fleeing the scene, according to PCSO.

Damage on a Windsor Island Resort security vehicle following a holiday weekend vehicle assault. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives who responded to the scene said they identified Butler as the suspect and confirmed that she was listed as a renter at the resort from July 2 – 6.

They contacted the Orlando International Airport Police Department and confirmed Butler was scheduled to fly back to Wisconsin on July 7, 2026. With help from the police department and TSA, Butler was detained when she tried to check in.

Butler was arrested on a Polk County warrant for aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

According to PCSO, Butler was arrested in the past in Wisconsin for disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.

Tayquanna Butler was arrested at the airport on a Polk County warrant charging her with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Florida airport arrest

What we don't know:

While authorities noted the guard's injuries were not serious, medical evaluation details have not been released.

Sheriff's office response

What they're saying:

"You're not going to come into Polk County and act the way you do back home, disobeying not just the laws of decorum but the laws of our state," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "All this woman had to do was show some ID and register her car at the resort where she was staying. Now she's facing two felonies and is locked up in jail."