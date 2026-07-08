Wesley Chapel family mourns man killed by falling tree during storm

The Brief A family is mourning the loss of Mark Godsey, 64, who was killed when a large tree crashed onto his Wesley Chapel home during severe storms earlier this week. Family members remember Godsey as a generous and compassionate man who was always willing to help others and give back to the community. Community members and volunteers are now helping the family remove the tree, stabilize the home, and recover what they can from the property.



A Wesley Chapel family is heartbroken and remembering the life of Mark Godsey, who was killed when a large tree crashed onto his home during strong storms in Pasco County earlier this week.

Loved ones say Godsey will be remembered for his kindness, integrity and commitment to helping others.

"He and my sister both ,they're the types of people that will give back to the community even when they have very little to give," said Tamara Kurdiss, Godsey's sister-in-law.

Mark Godsey and his wife share a laugh together in a family photo provided by Tamara Kurdiss.

Pasco County tragedy

What we know:

The accident happened Monday afternoon at a home on Brisk Drive as severe weather moved through Pasco County.

A large tree in the front yard practically split in half and fell onto the house while Godsey was inside. He did not survive.

Kurdiss said her sister, Godsey's wife, immediately tried to reach him despite the danger posed by the damaged structure.

"It's very dangerous to go in the house, but she tried, because I'm sure she wasn't thinking clearly. She didn't see him, so she knew what happened," Kurdiss said.

Yellow police tape blocks off the front yard of a Brisk Drive home where a massive tree split in half and collapsed during a severe storm.

Severe storm investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators are combing through the wreckage to determine if the severe weather conditions directly caused the tree to fall or if other factors were involved. Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline of the collapse or how long it will take to complete the structural investigation.

Family remembers Godsey

What they're saying:

Family members say Godsey's death has left a tremendous void in the lives of those who knew him.

Kurdiss described him as a man whose presence could brighten a room and whose character left a lasting impression on family, friends and neighbors.

Mark Godsey smiles alongside his dog in a photo provided by his family following a fatal storm tragedy in Pasco County.

As loved ones process the loss, much of the focus has shifted to supporting Godsey's wife during the difficult days ahead.

"I'm remaining strong because my number one thing that I'm trying to do is help my sister get through her first few days," Kurdiss said.

Wesley Chapel recovery

What's next:

Friends, neighbors and volunteers have stepped in to help the family begin recovering from the disaster.

The immediate goals are to remove the fallen tree, stabilize the damaged home and determine what belongings can be salvaged.

A close-up view reveals the severe splintering of a large tree trunk that broke apart and crushed a Wesley Chapel home.

"All of those people are giving their time and their expertise to us. And we are forever grateful," Kurdiss said, adding the outpouring of support has been a source of comfort during an incredibly painful time. "She's a bit worried about what the future is going to be for her and we're just going to hold her through it."

The family is continuing to make funeral arrangements while assessing the damage to the home.

Relatives have also launched an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and other costs associated with the tragedy.