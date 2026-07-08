Hudson DUI arrest: Woman with children in car crashes into building and deputy's SUV: FHP

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The Brief A Hudson DUI crash led to the arrest of a Florida woman after she allegedly fled a traffic stop with two children in her car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the driver, 32-year-old Kari Roumeliotis, hit a chiropractic building before accelerating backward into an arriving Pasco County deputy's patrol vehicle. Roumeliotis' breath samples were significantly above the legal limit, less than a year after a previous DUI conviction, FHP said.



A Florida woman was arrested on multiple DUI-related charges after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she crashed into a chiropractic building and backed into a Pasco County deputy's patrol SUV.

Investigators say Kari Roumeliotis, 32, was fleeing a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Hudson while her two young children were riding in the back seat.

Hudson DUI crash

The backstory:

According to FHP, the incident began shortly before 3 a.m. when a deputy spotted a Kia sedan run a stop sign before turning onto northbound U.S. 19 at a high rate of speed.

The report says the sedan repeatedly accelerated and slowed between about 45 mph and 80 mph in a posted 45 mph zone before pulling over for a traffic stop near Sea Breeze Drive.

Investigators said the vehicle initially stopped but then pulled away as the deputy approached, turning onto Sea Ranch Drive and into the parking lot of Hudson Chiropractic and Rehabilitation on Old Dixie Highway.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

According to FHP, the sedan crashed into the outside of the building, causing minor damage to the vehicle but no reported damage to the building.

Collision with deputy patrol vehicle

What we know:

As the deputy drove his patrol vehicle behind the sedan, investigators said Roumeliotis reversed the car and accelerated backward, hitting the front of the deputy's SUV.

The patrol SUV sustained minor damage, while the sedan suffered significant back-end damage, including a crushed trunk and shattered rear windshield, according to FHP.

Troopers said three passengers were inside the sedan.

Roumeliotis' boyfriend, Harold Nieves-Rodriguez, was sitting in the front passenger seat. Her 9-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were riding in the back seats.

Investigators said the children were released to their father's custody following the arrest.

According to the arrest report, the investigating deputy noticed that Roumeliotis had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol.

DUI investigation

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, Roumeliotis told investigators she had consumed two mixed drinks containing approximately 1.5 shots of tequila each between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. before driving to a nearby Circle K.

Investigators also reported that Roumeliotis said she had taken several prescribed medications earlier in the day, including Adderall, Buspirone, clonidine and medication for depression, each of which can interact negatively with alcohol.

The report says Roumeliotis showed multiple signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. Based on the investigation, she was placed under arrest.

According to FHP, Roumeliotis initially refused to submit to a breath test before later agreeing.

The breath samples later registered 0.134 and 0.140 BrAC, according to the report, both well above Florida's legal limit of 0.08.

Troopers said Roumeliotis also mentioned during testing that the results would "probably be the same as last time," referring to a previous DUI arrest.

Investigators said a driver's license check showed Roumeliotis was convicted of DUI in Pasco County in December 2025 and that her license had been revoked.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Roumeliotis was booked into the Pasco County Jail on charges including:

DUI with a breath alcohol level of 0.08 or higher

Two counts of DUI with a passenger under 18

DUI involving a crash with property damage

Driving while license suspended with knowledge

Roumeliotis was also cited for improper backing.

Child custody investigation

According to the arrest report, Roumeliotis told investigators she feared losing custody of her children because she already had an open case with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Troopers said Pasco County deputies informed them Roumeliotis's previous DUI also involved the same children after she allegedly stole alcohol from a convenience store and fled with them in the vehicle. Investigators said the children had only recently been returned to her custody in May.

What's next:

FHP said a new report was submitted to the Department of Children and Families regarding Wednesday's arrest.

The case remains under investigation.