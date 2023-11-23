Death of Black Friday: Online deals and extended sales

Black Friday has always been the Super Bowl of savings, with hundreds of millions participating in the fun every year.

Whether shoppers were out fighting for deals, or sitting at home watching the madness unfold on TV, most remember the best days of Black Friday.

Now, the day looks a little different. The National Retail Federation said the Friday after Thanksgiving is still the most popular day for shoppers, with nearly 130 million people expected to browse and buy in stores and online. Cyber Monday still comes in second, with nearly half the shoppers.

According to NRF, for many people, Black Friday shopping is a cherished tradition for families and friends.

Still, FOX Consumer Reporter Steve Noviello has covered Black Friday deals for two decades, and said it was one of his favorites, but one year, the internet interfered.

"We took out our cell phones and found the same item, on the Internet, on Amazon, for less money or a comparable price, and we went ‘Boop!’ We ordered the same thing, and we didn’t have to sleep [outside] all night," shared Noviello.

Noviello said it’s also partly because the time period for deals is extending, too.

"Walmart started their Black Friday deals the second Wednesday of November this year…this day gets pushed and pushed. Prime Day was late October which was essentially a Black Friday too," explained Noviello.

In 2023, Black Friday looks different: it’s more extensive than just at midnight, and it may be easier online, but one thing is constant, the deals are top tier.