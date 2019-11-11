Ex-boyfriend, 20, arrested for holding 15-year-old girl against her will for months: Pct. 1

article

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for holding his ex-girlfriend, a 15-year-old girl, against her will for months, Precinct 1 deputies say.

Trevion Shields, 20, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. Shields reportedly confined the victim for more than 11 weeks. The victim told police he first targeted her through social media.

Shields was arrested on Friday, November 8. The victim reportedly disappeared on January 28 while outside of a business in the 8300 block of Westheimer Road. A witness says Shields grabbed the girl by the arm and forced her to leave with him.

The teen told investigators Shields threatened to kill her or hurt her family if she left him. During the time period in which she was kidnapped, she says she tried to leave his home located in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road several times. She told investigators that each time, Shields would physically block her exit and threaten to kill her and attack or even murder her family.

The victim says she did not have a phone and had to use Shield's phone when he wasn't looking so she could call authorities for help.

The victim is in the process of recovering, and Precinct 1 deputies are providing her with counseling and support services.

Anyone with information related to this case or any information on Shields is urged to contact the Human Trafficking Tipline at 832-927-1650, or e-mail Precinct 1 deputies at CON1HumanTrafficking@hctx.net.