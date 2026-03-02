Lakeland to hold public hearing on Talbot House's push for new location

The Brief In December, Lakeland's Planning and Zoning Commission denied Talbot House Ministries' request for a land use amendment and rezoning application. Talbot House appealed the decision. During a meeting Monday, city commissioners approved taking up the matter in a public hearing scheduled for April 6. If the commission supports the denial of the land use amendment and rezoning for the new facility on April 6, that will be the final decision from the city.



Last year, Talbot House Ministries, a homeless services provider, was denied its plan to relocate and build a new facility off East Memorial Boulevard. They appealed and now the City of Lakeland will be holding a public hearing on the matter.

The backstory:

In December, Lakeland's Planning and Zoning Commission denied Talbot House Ministries' request for a land use amendment and rezoning application. The application requested permission to build the new facility from a block to the west of the original proposed site at 1115 E. Memorial Blvd, facing North Ingraham Avenue, to reduce traffic on the busy road and to be near a bus stop.

The homeless services provider has said in the past the new facility would be larger, would provide expanded services like a walk-in clinic and employment center, and more shelter beds.

"We're seeking to improve and not hurt our community," said Timothy Campbell, Talbot House's Attorney.

But some homeowners and business owners in the area have spoken out against the new proposed location, citing concerns about crime, traffic, and depreciating property values.

Talbot House appealed the Planning and Zoning commission's denial on several grounds:

The Planning and Zoning Board failed to properly follow adopted procedure or due process requirements. The Planning and Zoning Board failed to properly apply adopted standards or regulations. Administrative staff failed to follow professional practice in performing technical analysis. No competent, substantial evidence was presented to the Planning and Zoning Board to support its decision. New evidence has been discovered that, through the exercise of proper diligence, could not have been discovered prior to the public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Board.

What's next:

During a city meeting Monday, city commissioners approved taking up the matter in a public hearing scheduled for April 6.

Pending a decision at the meeting, a second public hearing may be held on April 20.

If the commission supports the denial of the land use amendment and rezoning for the new facility on April 6, that will be the final decision from the city.