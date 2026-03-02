Sarasota leaders review resilient new Performing Arts Center design to replace storm-damaged Van Wezel

The Brief A scaled-back, but fitting design for a new Sarasota Performing Arts Center was presented to Sarasota City Commissioners on Monday afternoon. Cost estimates come in around $280 million. The Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation says they will raise between $172 and $207 million and is asking for the city of Sarasota to help with 88 million in TIFF funding.



A scaled-back but fitting design for a new Sarasota Performing Arts Center was presented to Sarasota City Commissioners on Monday afternoon.

About half a dozen people spoke out during public comment.

What they're saying:

"Sarasota doesn’t just want, we need a new performing arts center, to remain a serious cultural city," said one resident.

It's work that has been envisioned for years and is finally becoming more of a reality.

"To say it's a Rubik’s Cube would be an understatement. It's an enjoyable Rubik's Cube and it's a privilege to work on this project. The architects working both for the Bay Park and the PAC to make the whole thing come out well for the city," said Jerry Sparkman of Sweet Sparkman Architects.

What we know:

The Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation presented a scaled-back vision of the future Sarasota performing arts center with parking and a location just south of the boat ramp.

"It's serious architecture, but it's light on the land. It's not trying to be imposing on the park. It's trying to settle in," Sparkman explained.

The goal is to build a center that will last generations, while withstanding future hurricanes and flooding events.

The backstory:

The current Van Wezel has long been Sarasota's centerpiece to the arts since it opened in 1970.

But as the decades have passed, performances and even crowds have outgrown the space.

Hurricane Milton caused major flood damage in 2024.

RELATED: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall damaged during Hurricane Milton, repairs could cost around $7M

Cost estimates come in at around $280million. The Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation said they will raise $172-$207 million.

It is asking for the city to help with $88 million in TIFF funding.

"I hope you will accept this new design concept so the project can finally move forward and be a dream realized," said another resident.

The foundation received positive feedback from residents and city commissioners.

"Better location, better design, total cost that the city can afford and equally important to me it seems now that we have a team," explained Vice Mayor Kathy Kelley Ohlrich.

What's next:

The Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation hopes to be back by early summer to present future updates and to keep the momentum going.

At that point, they hope to lock in funding from the city of Sarasota.

The Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation will hold a community meeting at Lefty's Oyster and Seafood Bar on Thursday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m.

It's a chance for residents to learn more about the Foundation's plans.