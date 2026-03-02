Deadly Lakeland house fire under investigation

article

A house fire that killed one person in Lakeland on Sunday is under investigation.

It happened at a mobile home on Pine Ridge Drive around 9:45 p.m.

What we know:

According to the Lakeland Fire Department, firefighters arriving on the scene found heavy fire in the carport and immediately began to try to put it out and search for people.

Initial reports indicated that two people had been trapped inside.

Firefighters said they found one person dead near the carport.

While searching for a second person, firefighters learned that the remaining occupant had been accounted for and evacuated before they arrived.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the fire.

What's next:

The incident is being investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department.

What they're saying:

"Our firefighters arrived to challenging fire conditions and immediately began suppression and search operations. Despite their efforts, one life was lost. We are thankful the second occupant was able to escape safely," said Fire Chief Douglas Riley. "Any loss of life is tragic, and we understand how deeply this loss affects the family and others connected to them."