Exhibit explores how Florida Southern College may look if Frank Lloyd Wright finished designing its buildings

The Brief Florida Southern College has the most Frank Lloyd Wright-designed buildings in the world. The architect and the college had plans to build more before he died in 1959. A new exhibit examines what the campus could have looked like if he finished designing buildings at the school.



Using old renders, drawings and notes, ‘The College of Tomorrow’ exhibit at The Ashley Gibson Barnett (The AGB) Museum of Art hopes to show what Florida Southern College's campus could have looked like had the renowned architect completed his vision.

"Mr. Wright was very into geometry, and so I think you get a fuller exploration of the geometry he envisioned for campus, and there are so many fascinating concepts," Florida Southern College President Jeremy P. Martin explained.

The backstory:

Former Florida Southern College President Dr. Ludd Spivey sent Wright a cold telegram in January 1938. Five months later, Wright started designing the first of 13 total buildings that ended up on campus prior to his death. The iconic buildings include the Annie Pfeiffer Chapel, Water Dome and the Roux Library.

What they're saying:

"To come and look and to think about what that would have been and how the campus would have flowed if his full vision, I think, is very important," Martin said. "Masters like Frank Lloyd Wright are always teaching and always speaking to new generations their work."

The exhibition features just under 100 artifacts. Some are from the college's own archives, while others are on loan from other colleges and museums.

WATCH: Above the architecture at Florida Southern College

The AGB staff used those resources to 3D-print what those potential new buildings would have looked like.

"I hope that if visitors come, they develop a deeper appreciation for where Florida Southern College's Frank Lloyd Wright buildings stand in the pantheon of Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture," The AGB Museum of Art Interim Executive Director Daryl Ward said. "I hope they come to an appreciation and even a recognition that this exists within our community."

What's next:

The exhibit will be on display until mid-November. Afterward, organizers are hoping to find a permanent home on campus.

