Expanding Florida’s caladium market: Spruce up holiday decor

Florida may be known for its strawberries and citrus, but there’s another crop that dominates the fields in Highlands County—caladiums.

They may remind you of poinsettias, and they may be a great addition to your holiday displays if they’re around.

Robert Hartman, Ph. D, president of Classic Caladiums, recently talked to FOX 13 anchor Linda Hurtado about efforts to expand the caladium growing season in a study conducted with the University of Florida.

The plant can be used to spruce up decorations not only for Christmas, but Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day.

"So bulbs are not typically available this time of year, so you don't see finished plants. So we're working on ways, cooperative with the University of Florida to store them so that we could have a year round display and meet seasonal demands," according to Hartman.

To learn more about caladiums and order bulbs for the spring season, click here.