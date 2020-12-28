Experience wild Florida in the heart of St. Petersburg at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve

One of the great things about living in Florida is the nature that surrounds us.

In South St. Petersburg, a unique nature experience hides in plain sight, just blocks from downtown.

Boyd Hill Nature Preserve is a 245-acre protected area on the southwest edge of Lake Maggiore.

The preserve has a birds of prey recovery center, an educational center, and miles of accessible trails.

The park is maintained by the city of St. Petersburg's Parks and Recreation department, which incorporates many educational elements for all ages.

From marshland and swamps to sand scrub and pine Flatwoods, there's a little bit of everything Florida has to offer.

Boyd Hill Nature Preserve t’s definitely an amazing place. If you want to know more about Boyd Hill and all that it has to offer you can find out more online http://www.stpeteparksrec.org/boydhillpreserve/.