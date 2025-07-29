Explore the limits of imagination at this Creative Pinellas exhibit

The Brief The iMAGiNE NATION exhibit on display at Creative Pinellas is the work of a location artist from St. Petersburg. The display is a collaboration between Creative Pinellas and the Woodson African American Museum of Florida. Artist Jabari Reed-Diop calls the exhibit a display of the limits of imagination.



Explore the limits of imagination at this exhibit at Creative Pinellas in Largo. The artworks of local artist Jabari Reed-Diop is on display now and through August 10th. Reed-Diop, who goes by the acronym, iBOMS (illegal beauty on my streets), filled the gallery with his artwork, from graphite drawings to spray-painted images. It all comes straight out of his imagination.

Imagine Nation exhibit

Why you should care:

As a visitor walks through the gallery at Creative Pinellas, they can experience drawings, paintings and sculptures all created by a local artist.

"iMAGiNE NATION was a showcase that was brought to me," explained Reed-Diop, "It was a collaboration between Creative Pinellas and the Woodson African American Museum of Florida."

The artwork follows the theme of Reed-Diop’s thinking process, exploring his past and present with respect to the creative process of his own imagination.

Imagine Nation exhibit

"You know, realizing the power of imagination," he shared, "The reason we have all the sciences, all of the cars, all of the technology that we have is someone imagined it first."

"I realized that there were so many other things I could tap into just using my imagination."

The visitor can see all the things he imagined in landscapes and paintings, in drawings and superheroes and in sculptures of places he’s either visited or seen in his own imagination.

Imagine Nation exhibit

The gallery space is full of his work on the walls and display areas throughout the exhibit room.

"It’s an honor to be gifted with the ability to fill a space like that," said Reed-Diop.

What's next:

You can visit the iMAGiNE NATION exhibit for yourself at Creative Pinellas. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 12211 Walsingham Road in Largo.