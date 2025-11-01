Explore natural Florida on the Loxahatchee River

The Brief Cooler weather makes for great temperatures for adventure, and Florida has plenty to offer for the adventurer. The State Park protecting the Loxahatchee River has helped the waterway stay natural and wild. Jupiter Outdoors Center will take you on a guided tour of those waters to experience the more than seven miles of natural space.



The weather is beautiful and that makes getting outside a lot more bearable. With that comes the question of where to go and what to do.

How about a visit to one of the State of Florida’s natural rivers? The Loxahatchee is unspoiled and still looks like it did when the state was young.

The backstory:

The Loxahatchee River runs through Florida’s Dickinson State Park and collects water from small creeks and sloughs as it heads towards Jupiter Inlet.

The river is a federally designated "Wild and Scenic River", which means that it is protected to remain natural and very much like it always has been in the State.

The river played a role in the State’s history as the scene of the Battle of the Loxahatchee in the 2nd Seminole War.

Exploring the river can be an escape into what old Florida once looked like.

"The first thing you’ll notice is a canopy of trees shadowing over you the whole entire time," shared Steven Huskinsson.

He is part of Jupiter Outdoor Center where they launch kayak, canoe and other tours on the river.

"The water is very clear here," he said, "You can see alligators, turtles, otters, we even have snook and bass because it’s connected to the Jupiter intercoastal."

There are wide and narrow lanes on the water with shallow and deep areas for the kayakers and other users to navigate.

The outing can become an adventure in the wilderness as there are two dams to negotiate over and around.

"I want people to experience the full Floridian outdoor excursion," admitted Huskinsson. "I want people to get their feet and hands wet. To, kind of, step out of their comfort zone and see more of the wild Florida. It has a lot to offer."

What you can do:

To learn more about the Loxahatchee River, you can book your own tour with the Jupiter Outdoor Center. They offer several options; a self-guided paddle, a tour with a local expert, a tour that includes a stop at the lighthouse with a stair climb to the top and more. You can explore those options here.

You can learn more about the river itself from the Florida State Park Service website here.