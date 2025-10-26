Latin-inspired chef makes meal prep easy

article

The Brief A Tampa business is working to make meal time easier for health-conscious people. Alimento is a family-owned meal prep business that operates from its Tampa storefront. They deliver fresh and healthy meals across the Tampa Bay Area.



Alimento is a small business dedicated to serving their customers with healthy and delicious meal options.

The backstory:

Alimento's dishes are Latin-inspired, as co-owner Jackson explains, "Alimento is something we created about a year ago that resembles our culture."

The basis for this company comes from two passions, family and nutrition.

Jackson explains, "I was very overweight and then my mom started making me food and I started doing some research. I was like, hey, can you make me some ground turkey cause I heard it was much leaner than pork."

"We started in a very little apartment just doing meal prep. So if it wasn't for my mom saying let's do it we would not be here right now. So Alimento basically means my mom."

Local perspective:

Alimento operates out of a storefront, which is located inside the Jeep dealership on North Dale Mabry Highway.

Alimento helps locals gain access to healthy, chef-prepared meals. Each meal is made with wholesome ingredients and avocado oil.

The way the process works is you choose your meal from the menu, whether it's a bundle or a family platter. Once the order is placed, the food is prepared fresh in house. The meal can then be delivered straight to your doorstep in Tampa or picked up at the store.

