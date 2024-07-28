Explore Tampa Bay waterways at night during unique kayaking experience

So you've been to the beach, you've seen the mangroves and walked the seashore, but have you been out on the water at night?

Get up and Go Kayaking Tampa Bay gives kayakers the chance to explore what's under the water just offshore in dark overnight hours.

"One of the offerings that we have at Shell Key is a very unique sunset and glow experience," shared Amber Buzzi, the owner of Get Up and Go Kayaking Tampa Bay. "We're able to watch the sunset from there [Shell Key], we turn on LED lights and we'll see lots of other wildlife out at night."

Buzzi's company uses clear kayaks outfitted with LED lights to illuminate what's underneath the water while the paddler is gliding overhead.

"Our glow tour is more of a sensory experience where you get to be listening for wildlife," she said. "We'll also get to see some pretty interesting things underneath the water which is really neat."

She described the experience as enlightening, pun intended.

Patarons can expect to see a wide variety of wildlife that includes, "everything from horseshoe crabs to dolphins, manatee, small crabs as well as whelk," Buzzi explained. "One of the special things that we do see there are really healthy beautiful seagrass beds which have a special variety of wildlife."

Some of these habitats seem lost to the above-water sights during the day, but turn out to be busy places full of all sorts of living things after the sun goes down.

That means each tour becomes a learning experience.

"Our goal is to educate the public as individuals to get them a little bit more engaged with being outdoors and in the environment," she said.

To learn more about these night tours and the other offerings from Buzzi's company, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter