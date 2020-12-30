Expand / Collapse search

Explore uncharted waters with certified scuba divers

By FOX 13 News staff
St. Petersburg
Learn to scuba dive with Jim’s Dive Shop

Explore the underwater world in the Gulf of Mexico with a Bay Area scuba shop, Jim's Dive Shop.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Anyone who has dreamed of exploration and discovery of a new world might be surprised to find unexplored worlds just off the coast. 

Beneath the water in the Gulf of Mexico offshore, scuba diving can take you to a world unlike any you've ever seen.

For those lucky enough to live in the Tampa Bay area, the water that surrounds us makes you wonder what’s really lying underneath. There's a local scuba shop where the staff wants to help you find out.

The owner of Jim's Dive Shop, Teresa Hattaway, started off as a customer, but as she got more involved in diving, she realized she wanted to make it her full-time job.

The folks at Jim's say there are shipwrecks and caves to explore, as well as reefs and sea life.

To learn more about underwater exploration, visit jimsdiveshop.com.