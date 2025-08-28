FAA targets 'laser strikes' towards aircrafts that could blind pilots

The Brief Nearly 400 laser strikes on aircraft have been reported in Florida so far this year; 13,000 reports nationwide last year. Shining a laser up at a plane is illegal and can temporarily blind pilots, putting hundreds of passengers at risk. Officials urge anyone who sees a laser aimed at an aircraft to report it to local police and the FAA.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is increasing efforts to reduce laser strikes on aircraft during August, designated as "Laser Enforcement Month."

What we know:

Nationally, pilots reported nearly 13,000 laser strikes last year, even as numbers dropped slightly from 2023.

Commercial pilots said these strikes are dangerous and can have catastrophic consequences. Retired pilot Kent Davis, who has more than 40 years of experience, said this happened to him, and described lasers flickering into his cockpit while flying a 747, potentially endangering hundreds of passengers.

There have been arrests made for these incidents just this summer in the Tampa Bay area.

Timeline:

In June 2025, Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man in Riverview for shining a laser at a helicopter.

A Marion County man was also arrested this month for pointing a green laser at a sheriff’s office helicopter performing safety checks. The man reportedly said he was bored and "just being silly."

Why you should care:

Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime. Violators can face fines of tens of thousands of dollars and up to five years in federal prison. Even brief exposure can temporarily blind pilots and create a serious safety hazard.

What you can do:

If you see someone pointing a laser at an aircraft, report it immediately to local law enforcement and the FAA. Prompt reporting can help prevent accidents and protect pilots and passengers.