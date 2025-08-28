Church leader arrested in Tampa FBI raid to appear in federal court Thursday

The Brief Michelle Brannon is set to appear in federal court in Tampa on Thursday. Federal investigators say Brannon, along with David Taylor, led Kingdom of God Global Church and forced workers to be their personal servants. They're also accused of spending millions of dollars in donations on a lavish lifestyle.



A church leader charged in a $50 million money laundering and forced labor scheme that investigators say spanned several states is expected in a federal courtroom in Tampa on Thursday.

Michelle Brannon, 56, was arrested at a mansion in Hillsborough County's exclusive Avila neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Pictured: FBI raid of home in Avila neighborhood.

Kingdom of God Global Church investigation

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Justice says Brannon, along with David Taylor, 53, led Kingdom of God Global Church, formerly known as Joshua Media Ministries International (JMMI).

A 10-count indictment alleges that Taylor and Brannon ran call centers in Florida, Texas, Missouri, and Michigan to solicit donations to the church.

The pair convinced their victims to work at the call centers and work for Taylor as personal servants – referred to as "armor bearers" – for long hours without pay, according to the indictment.

Federal investigators say Taylor and Brannon "controlled every aspect of the daily living of their victims," who slept at the call center or in a "ministry" house and were not allowed to leave without permission.

The indictment also says the suspects forced the victims to transport women to Taylor and ensure that those women took Plan B emergency contraceptives.

Dig deeper:

The church received about $50 million in donations through its call centers dating back to 2014, according to the DOJ.

Taylor and Brannon are accused of using much of that money to buy luxury properties, luxury vehicles, and sporting equipment such as boats, jet skis, and ATVs.

The FBI also alleges that victims were forced to apply for federal assistance and food stamps by claiming they were homeless, then turn that money over to the suspects.

FBI officials say law enforcement arrested Brannon early Wednesday at 706 Guisando De Avila in Hillsborough County, which is owned by the church, according to property records.

Investigators arrested Taylor on Wednesday morning in North Carolina, while SWAT and FBI agents also raided a hotel owned by the church in Houston.

Taylor and Brannon face charges of forced labor, conspiracy to commit forced labor, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each alleged crime carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mugshot of Michelle Brannon. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

What's next:

Brannon is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.