Faith In Action: Canines 4 Christ delivers hope through wagging tails

A ministry that started more than 15 years ago with one man and one dog has grown into a faithful army of hundreds of volunteers around the world.

Canines 4 Christ brings wagging tails and a lot of love to places they're needed most, breaking down barriers in a way humans can't.

When you're hurting, lonely, worried or lost, words can only go so far. Sometimes, two furry paws on your lap, a wet nose and a pair of eyes gazing up are enough to remind you of the good in the world.

These dogs bring love – the pure, non-judgmental, unconditional kind – wherever they go.

Chaplain Larry Randolph is CEO of Canines 4 Christ.

"What do you like when you want to see a dog?" Randolph asks a crowd. "Joy, peace and a wagging tail."

The dogs and their humans travel all around the Bay Area. Randolph started the animal-assisted therapy ministry in Tampa back in 2007, and it was an unexpected calling from above.

"I didn't have a dog. No dog," Randolph said. "And so, when God asked me to do something, what are you going to say?"

The non-profit has grown to 1,200 volunteers – human and four-legged – around the world.

"There are three things that we do in this ministry. We love God, we love dogs and we love serving in the community," Randolph said.

"To teach, to bring hope and joy, and wagging tails that bring laughter," added Chaplain Helen Hershman, who handles the Prayer Ministry with Canines 4 Christ.

They visit children's hospitals, nursing homes, cancer centers and special needs facilities. They respond to disasters and crisis situations and perform end-of-life visits. Wherever hope is needed, they go, tails wagging.

"We see a lot of stress in a lot of people now," said Steve Kesler, the senior chaplain with Canines 4 Christ. "It takes longer to spend time with people and try to help them. When we come in with our dogs, we're not strangers anymore. It's the most magical, wonderful thing."

On the day FOX 13 met them, Canines 4 Christ visited with a group of adults with special needs with the non-profit Learning Your Function. They started with a prayer, a Bible lesson and then, it was time for Sadie, Ginger and Leo to work their magic.

"He's almost entirely blind," Hershman said about Leo. "He has a herniated disc, but he never, ever lets that hold him back."

Dogs don't judge. They don't see differences. They show affection all the same.

"They have a lot less concerns than we do, but they love us," Kesler said. "And you see it, they show it."

Ginger gently placed her paws on the lap of a man named Chris, who was seated in a wheelchair. He lit up, saying, "She makes me smile. She makes me happy. She makes me everything."

In the best and worst of times, these animals heal in ways that can't always be defined.

"We have so many stories of people just sobbing and crying uncontrollably because a loved one or a friend or family member has been killed in a shooting," Randolph said. "And these dogs come in and just almost change the demeanor of a person instantly. They can just hug them and love them unconditionally."

They're sharing the love of God through the love of dogs – four paws at a time.

"It's comfort, it's love, and it's joy," said Kesler.

"Anybody can do this," Randolph said. "An ordinary person with their ordinary dog can make a difference in people's lives."

Canines 4 Christ is always adding new volunteers and chaplains to its team. If you have a pup that loves people, you can train to minister together. You can find more information at k9forchrist.org.

And if you'd like to learn more about how the non-profit came to be, Randolph just co-wrote a book with Jennifer Marshall Bleakley called "Finding Grace," named after their very first therapy dog. It's set to be released in October and can be found here.

Do you know someone who's living out their faith and using it to make a positive impact? We are looking for Faith In Action stories all around the Tampa Bay area. Just send an email to Haley.Hinds@Fox.com.