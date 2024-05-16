Charges dropped for Lakeland man at center of violent 2022 arrest

The State Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a Lakeland man at the center of a viral arrest a year and a half after he was punched and tased by officers.

Antwan Glover was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting officers with violence a few days before Christmas in 2022. But it was the manner of his arrest that drew mass attention.

Glover was seen on video being tased and repeatedly beaten by four Lakeland police officers after what began as a routine traffic stop on the 400 block of West 9th Street.

Over the past year and a half, Glover and his family have pushed for his charges to be dropped and the officers to be held accountable for what he called police brutality.

Officers initially pulled Glover over for not wearing a seatbelt, but they ended up finding marijuana in his car, which Glover told FOX 13 he had a prescription for. He said the officers didn't give him a chance to show it to them, though, and the incident quickly escalated.

The viral video shot by his stepdaughter shows an officer punching Glover in the back, chest, and head. According to police, the use of force escalated because Glover put a headlock on an officer and resisted, but when asked about putting an officer in a headlock, Glover said he didn't.

A notice by the State Attorney's Office claims the charges were dropped because they cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.