Families wait hours for emergency food distribution during government shutdown

The Brief In Manatee County, long lines formed at an emergency food distribution as families sought help to replace lost assistance. Local organizations like Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee are seeing surging demand and calling for increased donations. The ongoing government shutdown has disrupted SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans, including 3 million in Florida.



With the government shutdown halting full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding, thousands of Florida families are struggling to make ends meet.

In Bradenton, families waited hours at an emergency drive-through food distribution.

What we know:

For many who lined up for the emergency food distribution, this was the only way to ensure there would be food on the table this week.

"It’s sad that there are so many people out here that really rely on the food stamps and just stuff for their family," said Manatee County resident Caradine Allen, who attended the event, who’s also a SNAP recipient.

Allen, who has two young children, said the extra help is a lifeline while SNAP benefits remain on hold.

"We do rely on food stamps, and with us not getting them right now, this is like a big help."

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, which operates the county’s main food bank, organized the emergency event. The nonprofit supplies food to 95 other local organizations, all of which are seeing rising demand.

"The numbers have escalated," said Maribeth Phillips, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. "We’ve seen a 40 percent increase and that was before the issue with SNAP and people losing that benefit on top of it."

U.S. Congressman Vern Buchanan joined volunteers at the distribution after touring the Food Bank of Manatee.

He called on lawmakers to use emergency funds to keep SNAP running and urged Congress to resolve the shutdown.

"We need to get up there and get our job done," Buchanan said. "They need to call us back, get in a room, and make a deal."

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear when full federal SNAP funding will resume. Although the Trump administration announced partial funding for the month, many say it won’t be enough to cover their needs.

What's next:

Phillips said Meals on Wheels PLUS plans to continue hosting emergency food distributions to meet the growing need. She’s encouraging anyone who can donate to step forward.

For families like Allen’s, every bit of help matters. "It would be a struggle, [to continue not receiving SNAP benefits]" she said. "Probably peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for a while."