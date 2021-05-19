Families without access to computers benefit from recycled electronics drive

May is National Inventors Month and AMRoC Fab Lab in Tampa is hosting events all month long.

During these events, individuals have a chance to learn how to build a drone, play with robotics as well as deconstruct electronics.

This week, the theme is green tech and sustainability and AMRoC partnered with eSmart Recycling to help people get rid of old, broken or unwanted tech devices.

The recycling company refurbishes recycled electronics and gives them a second life while impacting communities locally and worldwide. It accepts most electronics including cell phones, laptops, tablets, printers, and 'anything with a plug, a switch or a battery'. The items will be recycled and the proceeds will go to help children and families in the community that don’t have access to computers.

The recycling drive is Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at AMRoC Fab Lab inside University Mall. During that time, there will also be a deconstruction zone for kids where they can take apart old gear and learn what’s inside.

Click here for the full list of activities at AMRoC during May.

