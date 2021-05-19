Family brings taste of France to Indian Rocks Beach

article

Café de Paris Bakery is a cozy Parisian-style café and bakery in Indian Rocks Beach. Owner and master baker Xavier de Marchi opened the bakery in 2003 after operating a bakery in France for 10 years.

Xavier says his family used to vacation in Florida. They fell in love with the area and then made the permanent move.

His wife, Valerie, bakes beautiful custom cakes and their son, Luigi, is restaurant manager.

"We are a team. We are a team and a family working together," offered Xavier.

Café de Paris Bakery is pretty much packed all day with a line out the door.

"Nobody sits around here at all. We are all running around like crazy from the time we unlock the door in the morning to the time we lock the door at night," Luigi continued.

The family makes all their pastries from scratch, including croissants, beignets, and macaroons. Café de Paris Bakery originally only sold pastries.

"There was a void there for people who wanted a heartier breakfast," said Luigi.

So they added sandwiches and eventually crepes to the menu -- which exploded in popularity. Xavier makes around 300 crepes, both savory and sweet, each day.

INFO:

Café de Paris Bakery is located at 2300 Gulf Blvd. in Indian Rocks Beach. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LINK: www.cafedeparisbakery.com