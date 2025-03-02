Family cooking traditions showcased at Tampa fine dining Chinese restaurant

The Brief One family's cooking traditions are showcased at a Tampa fine-dining Chinese restaurant. Hales Blackbrick's Chef and Owner, Richard Hales, has been on the Food Network and competed on the set of Drive-Ins & Dives and the Tournament of Champions. Hales' family history includes a love for Asian food thanks to his grandmother, who was from the Philippines.



A local chef who has made stops across the county is bringing a hint of asian culture to the Hyde Park area.

That's where Hales Blackbrick has opened a second Tampa location.

"Hales Blackbrick is a very modern fine dining version of a Chinese restaurant," shared Chef and Owner Richard Hales, "We do classic dishes in the style that I've learned in my travels."

Hales is from Tampa, but has been on the Food Network. He has worked in the kitchen at the French Culinary Institute in Manhattan, and he's competed on the set of Drive-Ins & Dives and the Tournament of Champions.

"There was a need, I felt like in secondary cities," shared Hales, "There was this gap where you didn't have this sort of modern version of Asian cuisine in general."

The backstory:

His family history includes a love for Asian food thanks to his grandmother, who was from the Philippines.

Hales learned all about the soy sauces, vinegars and chilies through her Filipino cooking.

Hales explained that while the menu may reflect a name that seems recognizable to the American palate, the actual dish may highlight different flavors to surprise the customer.

"We're taking techniques that I've learned directly from places in Asia. I'm using those techniques that I've learned, and I'm using a Chinese pantry here of highest quality," he said.

No matter what the food is like on the menu, Hales is aware that customer experience is the key to getting return visits.

"We have grateful hospitality," he said. "We are true to our name, we're grateful for our guests to be in. We're here to take care of you. We're giving you 5-star service."

The new Hales Blackbrick in Hyde Park can be found on W Platt St. in South Tampa.

