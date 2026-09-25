Family and friends plead for roadway caution after father killed on I-75

article

The Brief An online fundraiser is supporting the family of Ian Cain after he was struck and killed following a crash on Interstate 75 in North Port. Cain called his wife to say he was pulling over to check on another driver when he was hit, leaving behind a wife, children, and a 6-month-old baby. The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the multi-vehicle crash, which also involved a struck police patrol car.



A Florida family is grieving after Ian Cain was hit and killed along Interstate 75 in North Port while trying to check on another driver following a highway crash.

Interstate 75 crash investigation

The backstory:

Ian Cain was driving home from work along Interstate 75 near North Port when he was involved in a collision. His car became disabled and could not fully pull off onto the shoulder.

Cain called his wife to explain that he would be late coming home. He told her he needed to call 911, step out to check on the other driver and look at the vehicle damage. That phone call was the last time his wife heard from him.

When Cain stepped out of his vehicle to check on the other driver, another vehicle hit him. Moments after that impact, a third crash occurred when another vehicle struck a North Port officer's patrol vehicle at the scene. Cain died that same night.

Family grief after fatal crash

What they're saying:

Cain and his family moved to Florida from Wisconsin a few years ago. He supported his parents, his wife and his children, including a 6-month-old baby.

Lifelong friend Ryan Jensen said the family is devastated by the sudden loss.

"It’s been so difficult for the family," Jensen said. "We went down and visited with them and tried to give them some support, and they’re just at a complete loss. He was the main pillar of their family."

Jensen questioned why drivers failed to see the vehicles or slow down on the highway.

"The dashcam video says it all when they got hit right there too," Jensen said. "I don’t understand how somebody at that time in the evening, when there’s not that much traffic, and it’s dark, you can see them flashing red and blues from a mile away and the move over law. There should have been plenty of space and plenty of time to get far enough away or slow down to avoid a situation like that."

"It all could have been avoidable is the worst thing just by inattentive driving, distractions, what have you," Jensen added. "It’s just such a tragedy that could have been avoidable just by people paying attention on the road."

Highway safety and support

What's next:

An online fundraiser is active to help support Cain's wife, children and parents following the sudden loss of their primary provider. Friends hope that sharing Cain's story will remind drivers to pay attention and slow down on the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is maintaining an ongoing investigation into the multi-vehicle crash.