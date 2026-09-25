Jury deliberates death sentence for Shaun Runyon in Davenport killings

The Brief A Florida jury is deliberating whether 44-year-old Shaun Runyon should face the death penalty for killing three coworkers at a Davenport home in 2021. Prosecutors argue Runyon acted with full control, while his defense contends he suffered from delusional disorder and a history of drug abuse. At least eight of the 12 jurors must recommend the death penalty for the judge to consider imposing the sentence.



A jury in Bartow began deliberating Friday whether to sentence 44-year-old Shaun Runyon to death for killing three of his coworkers at a Davenport home in 2021.

Davenport Airbnb attack details

What we know:

Runyon was previously convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities said he attacked his coworkers with a baseball bat and a knife at a shared Airbnb in Davenport back in 2021. He killed Kevin Lanusse and Dewlon Donnell while they slept, then chased down Gregory Dolezal and left him to die, while a fourth resident, Albert Read, survived a blow from a baseball bat.

Arguments over mental state

What they're saying:

Prosecutors asserted that Runyon was fully conscious of his actions during the attack. State Attorney Michael Nutter said, "The fact the defendant's memory is so clear and accurate is inconsistent with the idea his actions were the result of an angry father acting in a blind rage. His actions and his words show he did not act with extreme emotional distress. He was in control, and he made a conscious choice to kill."

His defense argued that Runyon was suffering from delusional disorder alongside a history of drug abuse. Defense attorney Jayde Coleman-Stephens asked for mercy, telling the jury, "A man who was not aware of his mental illness, but aware of his shortcomings. A man worth saving. A man upon whom mercy may be bestowed. Five votes for life is life, and I humbly stand here and ask for twelve."

Origins of the violence

The backstory:

Runyon previously confessed to detectives, claiming he believed his coworkers had sexually assaulted him and were part of a drug cartel. Investigators found no evidence of any sexual assault.

Instead, investigators found the killings stemmed from an on-the-job disagreement where Runyon punched his supervisor after being criticized for not working fast enough.

Jury voting requirement process

What's next:

At least eight of the 12 jurors must recommend the death penalty, which the judge can accept or lower to life in prison without parole.

The jury did not reach a decision Friday, so they will be sequestered and will return Saturday.

Sentence verdict timeline unknown

What we don't know:

It is not yet known when the jury will reach its decision or whether the judge will reduce a death recommendation to life in prison.