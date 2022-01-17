Family member being questioned after shooting at South St. Pete home injures 1, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police are investigating what led up to a shooting that seriously injured one person.
Officers responded to the home at 4536 12th Avenue South around 6:40 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they said a man who lives at the house had serious injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.
The man has not been identified.
Police said they are questioning a relative who also lives at the same home.
No other information was provided.