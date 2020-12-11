Family of 4 rescued after car overturns in Orlando pond

Police, fire department crews, and a motorist teamed up to rescue a family after their car flipped over into a retention pond in Orlando.

When officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night, they found the car overturned and partially submerged in water near the intersection of Lee Vista Blvd. and Vista East Pkwy.

The witness told police the car drove off the road and over an embankment, Orlando police said.

Orlando police officers and firefighters helped save a family when they responded to an overturned vehicle at Lee Vista and Vista East, Dec. 10. 2020.

Orlando police officers and firefighters helped save a family when they responded to an overturned vehicle at Lee Vista and Vista East, Dec. 10. 2020.

That person helped police officers rescue the mother and oldest child from the vehicle. The boy was around 10 years old, rescuers said.

Advertisement

"He was visibly upset and shaking," explained Lt. Rob Henzmann of the Orlando Fire Department.

He said he ran into the chilly water and discovered someone else already in rescue mode.

"He was actually a bystander who jumped in the water to help. Amazing job on his part! He was holding the head of the child out of the water. The child was still in his car seat and restrained. Had he not done this, that child probably would not have survived. "

Rescuers then took over and got the toddler out of the car.

"We were able to go in, cut the seat belt, and able to remove the child and the car seat," Henzmann said.

Orlando police officers and firefighters helped save a family when they responded to an overturned vehicle at Lee Vista and Vista East, Dec. 10. 2020.

As for the father, he was trapped in the driver's seat.

"We began communication with him; he was able to talk to us."

But getting him out wasn’t easy, so they called in more divers.

"Using hydraulics, tools to remove the rear door and to open the front passenger door, at which point we were able to pull the driver out."

Rescuers said they were in the chilly water for approximately 35 to 40 minutes.

"At the rear of the vehicle, it was waste deep, and as you move forward to the middle of the vehicle it was about to the middle of my chest," said Lt. Henzmann.

The family was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Firefighters say, if your car is submerged, try rolling down the window, or use a window punch, so you can open the door and escape.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.