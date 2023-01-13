Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County

Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business.

The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923.

In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in Florida. Today, 100 years later, the local lumber company is still around and thriving.

Historical photos of San Antonio Lumber Company and the Schrader family

Sarah Schrader is the 5th generation to run the family business.

"Not only do I have generations of our family, but we have generations of employees who have worked here and people of this community have grown up here for several generations," Schrader said.

Generations of Schraders have operated San Antonio Lumber Company

It's more common to see businesses come and go, but Schrader says the secret to success is delivering a personal touch.

"We treat our customers like our family. We give exceptional service. We have really great employees and that is what has helped us go throughout the years," she said.

Historical photo of San Antonio Lumber Company

The company currently employs 25 and Sarah hopes to continue gradual growth – for another 100 years.

"This is a good size for us. I’d like to continue to grow our business and hopefully pass it on to the next generation of Schraders."