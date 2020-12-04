Family remains hospitalized after home explodes in Manatee County

A family remains hospitalized Friday after being badly burned by an explosion at their home the previous day.

Lawyers representing the family said Adrian Lopez, Sr. and his 23-year-old son, Adrian Lopez, Jr. were inside the home when the explosion happened. Lopez, Sr.’s wife, Francisca Lopez was standing outside of the home when the blast occurred.

Adrian Lopez, Jr. suffered the most severe injuries, the lawyers said, and remained in a coma Friday afternoon.

Lopez, Sr. also suffered burns over most of his body.

The events leading up to the explosion are still under investigation, however preliminary reports suggest a gas leak could have been involved.

Advertisement

According to the Cedar Hammock Fire Control District, a gas leak was reported in the area of 2900 9th Street W in Bradenton Thursday morning. By that afternoon, the Tampa Electric Company was working with firefighters to stop a natural gas leak.

Courtesy: Cedar Hammock Fire Department

Some homes in the area were evacuated, but at around 2 p.m., an explosion blasted the roof off of the Lopez family’s home at 804 29th Ave. W, which is about 500 feet, or two blocks, from the reported location of the leak.

The family’s lawyers said they are conducting their own investigation into what happened. The state fire marshal was also investigating.

Tampa Electric Company issued the following statement on Friday:

Peoples Gas worked closely with the fire department to respond to the reports of the smell of natural gas near an excavation site mid-day yesterday.

While crews and representatives from the fire department were working in the area to locate the source of the natural gas odor and make the excavation area safe, the explosion occurred at a residence.

The incident is under investigation and we are cooperating with local fire department officials, who are leading the investigation.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app