Family restaurant represents 4 generations of creating memories with Mediterranean menu

The Brief Louis Pappas offers Greek food served up with a side of tradition and old family recipes. With several locations to choose from, all of them promise food and flavors worthy of the Pappas name. Thanks to the food and service, a visit could inspire a customer to return again and again.



The name Louis Pappas is synonymous with delicious Greek food, spectacular service and traditional dishes created from old world recipes here in the Tampa Bay Area. The patriarch started the original restaurant, the Riverside Café, in Tarpon Springs back in 1925. That started the Tampa Bay area love affair with the Mediterranean menu that all the Louis Pappas locations offer today.

Original Louis Pappas location courtesy the Pappas family

What they're saying:

"What we're known for, famous for, is our Greek salad with potato salad," said Joshua Varon. He is the operating partner of the Louis Pappas restaurant in South Tampa.

Greek Salad

"It started all back when Louis's grandfather, Louis Pappas, was a chef over in World War I. When, due to resource constraints, he added the potato salad with the Greek salad in order to fill up all the troops. And then he brought that concept back here."

Varon spoke of the founder of the restaurant franchise, Louis Pappamichalopolous. He came to America in 1904 and then served as an Army chef during the war.

WWI Photo of Louis Pappas courtesy the Pappas family

"The brand has been around for a hundred plus (years). It’s full of tradition, full of history," continued Varon.

The food the family centered the business around has kept generations busy, pleasing customers with the culinary creations from their menu.

"We do serve Traditional Mousaka, which is an eggplant with ground beef kinda lasagna-style with a beautiful cheesy béchamel sauce on top," shared Varon.

Mousaka

"We have traditional Dolmades, which are grape leaves stuffed with a mixture of Greek spices and ground beef as well."

Dolmades

But while the base menu is Mediterranean, each restaurant reflects the region where they are located.

"We're in Tampa, we're from Tampa, we have a Cuban that’s in the menu. It’s been on the menu for 20 plus years," said Varon.

That Cuban sandwich gives the customer the Cuban-style roast pork, ham, salami meats paired with Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles on Cuban bread.

Cuban Sandwich

Regardless of the choice the customer makes, Varon said his hope is for them to get a healthy serving of the family business with their visit. "The main thing that we try to portray is our tradition and our family heritage."

What's next:

