Family searching for missing high-school senior offers reward: 'We love you a lot, Allister'

The Brief 17-year-old Allister Nasr is still missing over a week since being seen. Nasr’s family is worried about his safety and are sending him messages about their love for him. SSPD are searching for Allister by canvassing and flying drones over wooded areas around where he was last seen.



Police and family are desperately trying to find a 17-year-old high school senior who has been missing since March 1.

PICTURED: Allister Nasr.

St. Pete police officers are worried about the safety of Allister Nasr.

PREVIOUS: Missing St. Pete teen sparks statewide alert

"We really just want him to be safe," said his brother, Avicenne Nasr.

What they're saying:

Avicenne Nasr flew home from college at Virginia Tech to help his parents find his best friend, his little brother Allister.

"We’re really concerned about his safety and his overall mental well-being during this time," Avicenne Nasr said.

As a high school senior, Allister is supposed to graduate in a few months and then attend the University of Florida to study engineering.

PICTURED: Allister Nasr with his brothers.

Allister left his home on his bike and was last seen in St. Petersburg on 62nd Ave NE and 1st St N.

St. Pete Detectives said they have traced cell phone data and used drones to search a wooded area behind Canterbury School near Shore Acres.

PICTURED: Allister Nasr on his bike.

"There’s been a lot of neighborhood canvassing, Ring Doorbell surveillance video to see if we can find a better location," said Major Shannon Halstead of SPPD.

Dig deeper:

Allister’s family, friends, teachers, and neighbors have searched tirelessly for the teen, handing out thousands of fliers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Missing person flyers about Allister being handed out.

"We've also been trying to go to houses to get ring cameras and their dash cam footage. Just asking them, ‘Hey, could you check those out?’" said Allister’s oldest brother, Zach.

Zach Nasr is at school in Colorado and sent a message to Allister, telling him how much he loves him.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"Remember when we promised to always have each other’s backs? That still holds true," Zach Nasr said.

What's next:

Above all, his family wants Allister to know how much he is missed.

PICTURED: Allister Nasr with his brothers.

"We really love you a lot, Allister, and you know, come home. I've been sleeping in your bed since you've been gone," said Avicenne Nasr.

The family has received enough donations to offer a $20,000 reward for information to help bring Allister home.

The Source: FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis collected the information in this story.

Watch FOX 13 News live:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: