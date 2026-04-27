Family of USF doctoral student killed speaks out: 'We just want justice and accountability'

The Brief The family of a USF doctoral student, Zamil Limon, is speaking publicly for the first time after his body was found last week, following his disappearance earlier this month. Limon’s roommate, Hashim Aghubarbieh, is now facing two murder charges tied to the disappearances of Limon and Nahida Bristy. Investigators say evidence, including cellphone data and items found in an apartment, points to premeditation.



The family of Zamil Limon, a University of South Florida doctoral student, is mourning his loss and calling for justice after his body was discovered late last week, leading to the arrest of his roommate.

Timeline:

Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27-year-old doctoral students from Bangladesh, disappeared on or around April 16.

(Left to right) Zamil Limon, Nahida Bristy Expand

More than a week later, investigators say Limon’s remains were found in black garbage bags along the Howard Frankland Bridge.

A second set of remains was discovered in similar bags in the water near I-275 in St. Petersburg over the weekend. Authorities have not yet confirmed that identity.

Zamil’s roommate, Hashim Aghubarbieh, has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with both disappearances.

Commitment to a better future

Family members describe both victims as bright and driven students who came to the United States to build better lives.

"Bright, hard-working, kind and full of dreams," Zubaer Ahmed, Limon’s brother, said.

Ahmed said Bristy shared those same qualities.

Nahida Bristy

"Both of them actually always put a smile on their face. They're very friendly. They came to the United States to study and build a better future," Ahmed said.

Ahmed added the two were close and had developed a strong bond.

"They are close friends for sure, and they had feelings for each other," Ahmed said.

Uncovering evidence

Investigators say they used cellphone location data, license plate readers and information tied to Aghubarbieh’s car to retrace movements, ultimately leading them to Limon’s body.

Detectives also reported finding blood from both victims inside the apartment shared by Limon and Aghubarbieh, along with discarded belongings and clothing.

Hashim Aghubarbieh

Court records show Aghubarbieh purchased garbage bags and duct tape days before Limon and Bristy disappeared.

Why you should care:

Experts say those details could play a key role as the case moves forward.

"It’s a long, meticulous process," retired FBI agent Rich Kolko said.

Kolko says evidence pointing to planning could strengthen the case against the suspect.

"Showing premeditation is an important part of the case, makes the charges actually more significant, takes several defense angles away from the accused," Kolko said.

Investigators also say Aghubarbieh made concerning online searches using ChatGPT prior to the killings, including questions about what happens if a person is placed in a garbage bag and thrown in a dumpster.

What they're saying:

Limon’s family says they are still searching for answers as they cope with the loss.

"We just want justice and accountability as well, because it's not only about Jamil or Naheeda, it is about all international students," Ahmed said.

What's next:

The University of South Florida says both students will be honored on a campus memorial recognizing those who have passed away and will be included in an annual remembrance ceremony.

In response to a letter from both families, the university says it is working to return the students’ belongings and provide financial assistance if possible.

Investigators continue working to identify the second set of remains.