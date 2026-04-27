The Brief Court documents reveal a former USF student allegedly used AI to search about disposing a body days before his roommate and fellow PHD student disappeared. Investigators used cellphone data, license plate readers, and vehicle tracking to locate one victim’s body in Tampa Bay. Families are now raising questions about safety and oversight at the off-campus apartment complex.



Newly released court documents are shedding disturbing light on the deaths of two University of South Florida doctoral students and the investigation that led detectives to a suspect.

What court documents reveal about the case

Authorities say the case quickly began pointing to one of Zamil Limon’s roommates, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh.

What we know:

Investigators used a combination of cellphone location data, license plate readers, and information from the suspect’s car to retrace his movements, ultimately leading them to Limon’s body.

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Limon was found inside trash bags that had been dumped near the Howard Frankland Bridge. According to the criminal complaint, they matched similar heavy-duty trash bags discovered under Abugharbieh’s bed in the off-campus apartment he shared with Zamil.

Detectives believe Limon was stabbed to death based on the injuries observed.

Alleged AI searches and signs of premeditation

Court documents also point to what investigators describe as possible premeditation.

Days before Zamil and fellow PHD student Nahida Bristy were last seen, Abugharbieh allegedly purchased trash bags, duct tape, cleaning supplies, and air freshener.

Prosecutors say he also used ChatGPT to search for information about disposing of a body.

"What happens if a human is put in a black garbage bag and thrown in a dumpster?"

Court documents state the AI chatbot answered, "sounds dangerous."

He then allegedly asked, "How would they find out"

Other alleged queries include:

Whether a person could survive a gunshot to the head

Whether neighbors could hear gunfire

How to change a vehicle’s VIN number

Evidence found inside the apartment

Investigators say they found extensive physical evidence inside the Avalon Heights apartment where Limon and Abugharbieh lived.

According to court documents, that includes:

Blood from both Limon and Nahida Bristy

Two distinct blood patterns on the floor of Abugharbieh's bedroom described as "human-sized"

Personal belongings discarded in a trash compactor, including Limon’s wallet, glasses, and student ID, Bristy’s phone case, and blood-soaked clothing

Detectives also noted the suspect had multiple injuries, including cuts and lacerations, and gave inconsistent explanations about how they occurred.

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Timeline and second victim

Limon’s remains were recovered Friday.

The backstory:

Two days later, on Sunday, investigators responded to a second scene in North St. Petersburg, where a body was found in the water near Interstate 275 and 4th Street.

That body has not yet been formally identified. Based on the evidence collected, detectives say they do not believe Nahida Bristy is still alive.

Suspect’s arrest

Abugharbieh was arrested Friday after a brief standoff at his parents' home in Lutz.

Court records show he changed his story multiple times when confronted with electronic evidence.

At one point, he allegedly told detectives his roommate had never been in his car, then later claimed he had driven both victims to Clearwater.

Investigators have not announced a motive.

Abugharbieh's criminal history includes prior charges for battery and domestic violence. Detectives also say his mother told them he has struggled with anger and has been violent with family members in the past.

Families raise concerns about housing and safety

In a statement, the victims’ families are now calling for accountability — raising concerns about the off-campus apartment complex where the students lived.

What they're saying:

"We request that the University take appropriate legal action against Avalon Heights," the statement reads in part.

The families question why a roommate was assigned without proper background checks and why security measures were not stronger.

They also say complaints had been made prior to the incident and are asking why nothing was done to prevent a tragedy.

"Even after complaints were made, why was no strong action taken?" the statement asks. "Why was the individual not removed from the residence or handled with proper urgency?"