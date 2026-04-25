Roommate charged with killing 2 missing USF students; one found dead, search continues for second

The Brief Deputies say a USF student’s roommate now faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of both missing students. Investigators found one victim dead on the Howard Frankland Bridge; the search continues for the second. Authorities say they’re limiting details as the case develops and are asking for the public’s help.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has upgraded charges against Hisham Abugharbieh in connection to the disappearance of two USF students.

What we know:

Investigators now say a case involving two missing University of South Florida students is a double murder investigation.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh faces two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon (premeditated) in the deaths of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

(Left to right) Zamil Limon, Nahida Bristy Expand

Officials say evidence presented to the State Attorney’s Office led to the upgraded charges.

Deputies confirmed they found Limon dead Friday morning on the Howard Frankland Bridge over Tampa Bay.

READ: Missing USF student’s body found in water off Howard Frankland Bridge as search continues for Nahida Bristy

Bristy is still missing. As of Saturday morning, search crews continue looking for her, focusing on areas around the bridge.

Abugharbieh also faces additional charges, including tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, moving a dead body, failing to report a death and battery.

Deputies say they first encountered him while responding to a domestic violence call at a home near the USF campus.

Investigators say he barricaded himself inside before eventually surrendering.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details about how the victims were killed or what led up to their deaths.

Authorities say they are withholding specific findings to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The backstory:

USFPD says Limon, a USF doctoral student pursuing a degree in geography, environmental science and policy, was last seen around 9 a.m. at his home on Avalon Heights Blvd. on April 16.

Limon's remains were found on Friday morning along the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Bristy, a USF doctoral student studying chemical engineering, was last seen around 10 a.m. on April 16 at the NES Building, 121 USF Sweetgum Lane, on the USF Tampa campus.

Police said a family friend contacted USFPD shortly before 5 p.m. on April 17 after they were unable to contact Limon or Bristy.

What's next:

The search for Bristy remains active.

Abugharbieh is expected to face a judge as the case moves forward.

Anyone with information about Bristy’s disappearance is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers.