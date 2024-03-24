Cuban and Caribbean cultures combined at Tampa restaurant

For more than 100 years, Tampa's signature foods have come from the roots of Cuban and Caribbean cultures.

That's the heritage Rosy Ramirez grew up with and what she wanted to bring to life in a restaurant along with partner Dexture McCall.

"I grew up here in West Tampa," stated Rosy Ramirez one of the founders. "You never really saw something new. That was the goal, to bring something new."

So they started that restaurant called Caribbean Twist at 3328 West Columbus Drive in 2019. The business had been the home of the longtime Arco Iris Restaurant, which left diners seeking a new venue for their favorite flavors.

So their intention was to provide a different experience for the fans seeking those familiar flavors of the Caribbean.

"Caribbean Twist is literally a mix of between Cuban and Dominican Food that we decided to bring to West Tampa," said Ramirez. "We wanted a mix of both worlds."

McCall continued, "We have all different types of rice, five different types of rices [and] over 15 types of meat."

The customers have been responding to their menu returning again and again, which is the best compliment to the chefs.

"Our barbecue chicken has been doing phenomenal," shared McCall. "It tastes like your grandma made it!"

So whether customers decide to dine in or take out, the flavors of their favorite foods are fresh and ready every day.

"We wanted to bring, literally, the best of both worlds together," admitted Ramirez. "We surprise you everyday!"

To learn more about Caribbean Twist and to view their menu, click here.

