Fatal Courtney Campbell crash under investigation: TPD

A man lost his life early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the Courtney Campbell Causeway at the onramp to State Road 60 shortly before 3:15 a.m.

Police say a 2001 Ford Explorer had rolled over and its driver, an adult man, had been ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Courtney Campbell Causeway was temporarily closed because of the crash but has since reopened.



