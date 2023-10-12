Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pinellas County
8
Special Marine Warning
from THU 10:16 AM EDT until THU 12:15 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from THU 8:52 AM EDT until THU 3:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County

Fatal Courtney Campbell crash under investigation: TPD

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - A man lost his life early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway. 

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the Courtney Campbell Causeway at the onramp to State Road 60 shortly before 3:15 a.m.  

Police say a 2001 Ford Explorer had rolled over and its driver, an adult man, had been ejected from the vehicle. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

The Courtney Campbell Causeway was temporarily closed because of the crash but has since reopened. 


 