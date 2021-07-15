Fatal crash blocks southbound I-75 in Sarasota

A crash involving "multiple" deaths closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sarasota County Thursday night. according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near mile marker 209, just south of the exit for Sarasota / St. Armands / Fruitville Road.

Traffic was being rerouted at Fruitville Road and south I-75 was closed through mile marker 207 at Bee Ridge Road.

Sarasota deputies said the roadway would be close for several hours and drivers should try to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.