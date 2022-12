Motorists are being asked to avoid I-75 northbound in Venice at Jacaranda Blvd. following a fatal crash Saturday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., I-75 was closed northbound at Jacaranda Blvd. First responders are on the scene and the crash is under investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible due to lane closures.