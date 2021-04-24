FHP: Grandfather killed in crash that closed westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 47-year-old grandfather and 14-day-old infant were ejected in a fatal crash on Gandy Boulevard that shut down the westbound lanes at Brighton Bay.

Around 3:30 pm a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male from Tampa was traveling eastbound on Gandy Boulevard North, just west of Oak Street Northeast, when his left front tire had a mechanical failure. The tire was ultimately separated from the vehicle causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle then traveled left across the median and into the path of an oncoming vehicle where they collided.

Inside the vehicle were two 22-year-olds, a 47-year-old grandfather, and a two-week-old baby. Upon impact, the grandfather and baby were ejected from the vehicle. The grandfather was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. The baby was seated in an unrestrained child seat and received minor injuries.

The 22-year old parents of the vehicle had minor injuries, along with the driver of the first vehicle.

Both vehicles came to a final rest along the northern shoulder of Gandy Boulevard.

The roadway is now open.

